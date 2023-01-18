First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Short Interest Up 126.1% in December

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 177,500 shares, a growth of 126.1% from the December 15th total of 78,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 292,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

FV traded down $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.38. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,633. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $39.45 and a one year high of $50.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.30 and a 200-day moving average of $45.53.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.233 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,008,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,622,000 after purchasing an additional 51,166 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,448,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,506,000 after purchasing an additional 135,706 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 37.2% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,001,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,166,000 after purchasing an additional 542,325 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,602,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,755,000 after purchasing an additional 155,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,588,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,688,000 after purchasing an additional 135,077 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.