First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Short Interest Up 126.1% in December

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 177,500 shares, a growth of 126.1% from the December 15th total of 78,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 292,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Down 1.8 %
FV traded down $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.38. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,633. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $39.45 and a one year high of $50.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.30 and a 200-day moving average of $45.53.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.233 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
