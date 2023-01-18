First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Short Interest Up 71.0% in December

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 432,900 shares, a growth of 71.0% from the December 15th total of 253,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,606,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTSM stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.59. 1,475,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,764,512. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.47 and its 200-day moving average is $59.43. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.26 and a 52 week high of $59.82.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.191 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 604,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,703,000 after acquiring an additional 260,790 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 156.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 10,938 shares during the period.

