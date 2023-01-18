First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a decrease of 89.1% from the December 15th total of 431,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 1,084.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 7,849 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $600,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $42,873,000. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,768,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $485,000.
First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FLN traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.89. 12,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,507. First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $21.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.00 and its 200 day moving average is $16.94.
First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
