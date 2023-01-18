First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Shares Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,957 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.39% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $6,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1,052.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ HYLS opened at $40.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.00. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $38.07 and a 1 year high of $47.68.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

