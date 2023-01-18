First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 134,300 shares, a growth of 113.9% from the December 15th total of 62,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 634,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 27,374 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 180,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,952,000 after acquiring an additional 34,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FIXD traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.79. 11,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,047. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.91. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $41.85 and a one year high of $52.34.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%.

