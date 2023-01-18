Five Oceans Advisors Acquires 149 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Five Oceans Advisors boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 22,385.1% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 953,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,171,000 after acquiring an additional 948,903 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 126.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 769,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,798,000 after acquiring an additional 429,952 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,178,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,696,000 after acquiring an additional 415,433 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,278,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 66.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 804,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,452,000 after acquiring an additional 320,514 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.83. The stock had a trading volume of 707,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,106. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.56 and a fifty-two week high of $100.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.77.

