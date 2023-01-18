Five Oceans Advisors Decreases Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Five Oceans Advisors lessened its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,902 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 73,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 35,541 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

SCHF stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224,622. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.90 and its 200-day moving average is $31.51. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $38.86.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

