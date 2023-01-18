Five Oceans Advisors Grows Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Five Oceans Advisors grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 768 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO John E. Waldron sold 3,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.98, for a total transaction of $1,301,138.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,598,104.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO John E. Waldron sold 3,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.98, for a total transaction of $1,301,138.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,598,104.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 22,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $464,654.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,304,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,764,133.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock valued at $117,408,700 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GS traded up $4.21 on Wednesday, hitting $354.13. 60,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,354,117. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $389.58. The company has a market cap of $119.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $363.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.06.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.77 by ($2.45). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GS. Atlantic Securities downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $399.77.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

