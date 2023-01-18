Five Oceans Advisors Increases Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Five Oceans Advisors grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises approximately 1.3% of Five Oceans Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 729.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NVO stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $140.11. 6,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,424,387. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $91.51 and a 12-month high of $139.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $317.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 31.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.