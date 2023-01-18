Five Oceans Advisors Invests $353,000 in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 50.9% during the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,604,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,134,000 after purchasing an additional 878,090 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 438.2% during the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 309,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,715,000 after purchasing an additional 251,816 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 199.7% in the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 202,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 135,118 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,080,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,905,000.
Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
BATS:DFIS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.12. The stock had a trading volume of 57,303 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.84.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS)
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
- Does it Matter Folks Aren’t “Starry-Eyed” Over Pepsi’s New Soda?
- Johnson & Johnson Breakout Breaks Down: Can Earnings Boost Stock?
- Can Alaska Air Continue Soaring Above The Airline Industry?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.