Five Oceans Advisors Invests $353,000 in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 50.9% during the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,604,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,134,000 after purchasing an additional 878,090 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 438.2% during the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 309,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,715,000 after purchasing an additional 251,816 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 199.7% in the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 202,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 135,118 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,080,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,905,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BATS:DFIS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.12. The stock had a trading volume of 57,303 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.84.

