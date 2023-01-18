Five Oceans Advisors Raises Stock Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Five Oceans Advisors lifted its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Siena Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Siena Capital LLC now owns 15,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Toyota Motor by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Toyota Motor by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Toyota Motor by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

Shares of TM traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $146.92. The stock had a trading volume of 702 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.00. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.07 and a fifty-two week high of $209.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.78). Toyota Motor had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $66.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.08 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 14.16 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on TM shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.