Flaharty Asset Management LLC Sells 398 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Duke Energy by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $906,000. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.64.

Duke Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $1.44 on Wednesday, reaching $102.78. 52,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,517,361. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

