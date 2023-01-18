Flaharty Asset Management LLC Sells 900 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 177.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after acquiring an additional 47,009 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.65. 29,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,844. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.73 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.24.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

