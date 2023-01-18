Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Short Interest Down 84.3% in December

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 84.3% from the December 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth $119,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $9.43. 26,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,880. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.24. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $12.40.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.
