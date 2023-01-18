Floki Inu (FLOKI) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $96.09 Million

Floki Inu (FLOKI) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. In the last seven days, Floki Inu has traded up 26.9% against the dollar. One Floki Inu token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Floki Inu has a total market cap of $96.09 million and approximately $4.81 million worth of Floki Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Floki Inu alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.08 or 0.00428634 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,252.49 or 0.30086933 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.22 or 0.00780619 BTC.

About Floki Inu

Floki Inu’s genesis date was July 7th, 2021. Floki Inu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,317,621,738,535 tokens. Floki Inu’s official message board is realflokiinu.medium.com. Floki Inu’s official Twitter account is @realflokiinu and its Facebook page is accessible here. Floki Inu’s official website is floki.com. The Reddit community for Floki Inu is https://reddit.com/r/floki and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Floki Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “The Floki Inu protocol is a cross-chain community-driven token available on two blockchains: Ethereum (ETH) and Binance Smart Chain (BSC).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Floki Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Floki Inu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Floki Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Floki Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Floki Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.