Forward Management LLC Acquires 7,907,587 Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Forward Management LLC boosted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 145.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,354,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,907,587 shares during the period. ProShares Short S&P500 comprises 25.4% of Forward Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Forward Management LLC owned approximately 7.36% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $230,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,435,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810,572 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,425,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142,369 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 3,036.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,077,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,626,000 after buying an additional 1,043,512 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,909,876,000. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,804,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Performance

Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $15.55. 592,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,692,734. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.83. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $17.71.

ProShares Short S&P500 Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

