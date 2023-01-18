Forward Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Forward Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,000. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. comprises about 0.2% of Forward Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PECO traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,098. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.03 and a 200 day moving average of $31.88. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.59. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.07 and a 1 year high of $36.31.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0933 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 448.00%.

In related news, Director Paul Massey sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total transaction of $301,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,993.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PECO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

