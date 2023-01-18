Forward Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,540 Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Forward Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTR. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

VTR traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.01. The company had a trading volume of 27,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,276. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $64.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -446.27, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,636.36%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VTR. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Ventas from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.85.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operates them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

