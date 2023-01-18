Forward Management LLC Sells 20,000 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Forward Management LLC lowered its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. UDR comprises approximately 0.5% of Forward Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Forward Management LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $4,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in UDR by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in UDR by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in UDR by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 33,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in UDR by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of UDR from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of UDR from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.80.

NYSE UDR traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $39.99. 29,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,421,713. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.18 and a 1-year high of $60.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 82.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 310.20%.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 20,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $808,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 984,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,821,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

