Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Increases Dividend to $0.34 Per Share

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Franco-Nevada has increased its dividend by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Franco-Nevada has a payout ratio of 33.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Franco-Nevada to earn $3.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.8%.

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $142.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.11. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of $109.70 and a 12-month high of $169.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.65.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 57.18%. The firm had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNV. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,693,000 after buying an additional 12,446 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 10.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 23.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,035,000 after acquiring an additional 12,993 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 62,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,358,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,014,271,000 after acquiring an additional 141,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

