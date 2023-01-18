Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Bought by Mercer Investments LLC

Mercer Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 47.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Franco-Nevada makes up 12.8% of Mercer Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mercer Investments LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $6,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,693,000 after acquiring an additional 12,446 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,035,000 after buying an additional 12,993 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 62,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,040,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,358,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,014,271,000 after buying an additional 141,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FNV has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.63.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FNV traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.20. The company had a trading volume of 16,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,267. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.11. The firm has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.65. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $109.70 and a one year high of $169.32.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 57.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.91%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

