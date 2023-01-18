Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) Shares Down 0.8%

Frasers Group plc (LON:FRAS – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 757.50 ($9.24) and last traded at GBX 763.50 ($9.32). Approximately 285,031 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 342,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 770 ($9.40).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FRAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Frasers Group to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 850 ($10.37) to GBX 750 ($9.15) in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Frasers Group in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Frasers Group Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 784.93 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 770.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,272.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.62, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Frasers Group Company Profile

In other news, insider David Daly bought 3,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 645 ($7.87) per share, with a total value of £20,104.65 ($24,532.82).

Frasers Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

