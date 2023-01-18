Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Short Interest Update

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a growth of 105.1% from the December 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Freeman Gold Stock Down 3.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS FMANF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.21. The stock had a trading volume of 7,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,957. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average of $0.21. Freeman Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $0.47.
About Freeman Gold
