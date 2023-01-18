Frontier (FRONT) Trading 9.6% Higher Over Last Week

Frontier (FRONT) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. One Frontier token can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000964 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Frontier has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. Frontier has a total market cap of $18.47 million and $2.97 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Frontier alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 98.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.11 or 0.00433540 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,465.12 or 0.30431335 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $160.09 or 0.00753545 BTC.

Frontier Profile

Frontier’s genesis date was September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Frontier is blog.frontierwallet.com.

Buying and Selling Frontier

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Frontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frontier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.