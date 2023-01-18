Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.60.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ULCC shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI set a $17.00 target price on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Frontier Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Frontier Group stock opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.87. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 2.00. Frontier Group has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $15.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontier Group

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.57 million. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a negative return on equity of 23.57%. Research analysts anticipate that Frontier Group will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Frontier Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 32,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Frontier Group by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Frontier Group by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. MCIA Inc lifted its stake in Frontier Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 93,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Frontier Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Frontier Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

