FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) Short Interest Up 77.1% in December

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a growth of 77.1% from the December 15th total of 10,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 387,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of HERA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,666. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average of $9.95. FTAC Hera Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $10.15.

Institutional Trading of FTAC Hera Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition by 143.2% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 6,360,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745,250 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition by 9.5% during the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 5,162,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,238,000 after acquiring an additional 447,752 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition by 4.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,604,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,791,000 after acquiring an additional 152,431 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition by 27.4% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,602,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,777,000 after acquiring an additional 775,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition by 3.2% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 3,346,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,218,000 after acquiring an additional 104,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

About FTAC Hera Acquisition

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

