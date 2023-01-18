Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Shares Gap Down to $9.62

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.62, but opened at $9.22. Full Truck Alliance shares last traded at $8.93, with a volume of 175,700 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently weighed in on YMM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Full Truck Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.
Full Truck Alliance Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -51.82.
About Full Truck Alliance
Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.
