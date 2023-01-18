Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Shares Gap Down to $9.62

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.62, but opened at $9.22. Full Truck Alliance shares last traded at $8.93, with a volume of 175,700 shares.

Several analysts recently weighed in on YMM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Full Truck Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -51.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YMM. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 23.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 36.69% of the company’s stock.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

