Function X (FX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $397,922.74

Function X (FX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 18th. Function X has a total market cap of $73.30 million and approximately $397,922.74 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Function X has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar. One Function X token can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000870 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003024 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 85.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.22 or 0.00422360 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000110 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,192.60 or 0.29646533 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $162.13 or 0.00776201 BTC.
About Function X
Function X launched on November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Function X is functionx.io. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx.
Buying and Selling Function X
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.