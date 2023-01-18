FY2023 EPS Estimates for Orla Mining Ltd. Lowered by Desjardins (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for Orla Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 16th. Desjardins analyst now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Orla Mining’s FY2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Orla Mining had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $49.03 million for the quarter.

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Orla Mining stock opened at $3.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 48.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Orla Mining has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $5.24.

Institutional Trading of Orla Mining

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Orla Mining by 94.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 73,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 35,600 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Orla Mining in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Orla Mining by 18.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 19,346 shares during the period. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can purchased a new stake in Orla Mining in the third quarter worth about $32,502,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Orla Mining in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 30.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orla Mining Company Profile

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

