FY2024 EPS Estimates for Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Cut by KeyCorp

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) – KeyCorp dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Otter Tail in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 16th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $3.45 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.66. The consensus estimate for Otter Tail’s current full-year earnings is $6.60 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Otter Tail’s FY2025 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OTTR. Maxim Group reduced their target price on Otter Tail from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Shares of OTTR stock opened at $61.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Otter Tail has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $82.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.52 and a 200-day moving average of $65.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.50.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.31. Otter Tail had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The business had revenue of $383.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.30 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OTTR. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Otter Tail by 12.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 292,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,609,000 after acquiring an additional 33,137 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Otter Tail in the second quarter valued at $817,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John D. Erickson sold 2,000 shares of Otter Tail stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $112,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,633 shares in the company, valued at $204,574.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.412 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 23.54%.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

