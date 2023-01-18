G999 (G999) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $37.59 Million

G999 (G999) traded down 24.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One G999 coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, G999 has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $5,507.74 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00077063 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00056082 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000345 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009610 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00023774 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000264 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000200 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.