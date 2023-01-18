Galenica AG (OTCMKTS:GALNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Galenica AG (OTCMKTS:GALNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the December 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Galenica Stock Performance

GALNF remained flat at 75.25 on Wednesday. Galenica has a 52-week low of 75.25 and a 52-week high of 75.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 75.81.

Galenica Company Profile

Galenica AG operates as a healthcare service provider in Switzerland and internationally. It operates through two segments, Products & Care, and Logistics & IT. The Products & Care segment operates 520 pharmacies, including 368 owned pharmacies and 152 partner pharmacies under the Amavita, Sun Store, and Coop Vitality brands.

