Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 2,670 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 71.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in NIKE by 0.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,278,863 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $948,301,000 after acquiring an additional 61,311 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,646,168 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,028,869,000 after buying an additional 189,454 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in NIKE by 1.3% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,718,107 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $686,590,000 after buying an additional 84,478 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in NIKE by 7.9% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,369,344 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $650,947,000 after buying an additional 467,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 5.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,872,889 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $600,209,000 after buying an additional 280,509 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KGI Securities upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet cut NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $83.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.79.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,882 shares of company stock worth $2,831,011 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.71. 66,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,448,129. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $198.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.09. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $149.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

