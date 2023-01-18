Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Buys 17,500 Shares of Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aeva Technologies were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Aeva Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 27,101,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,828,000 after purchasing an additional 273,133 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aeva Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Aeva Technologies by 11.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 254,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Finally, FIFTHDELTA Ltd boosted its position in Aeva Technologies by 24.7% during the second quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 3,527,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,040,000 after purchasing an additional 697,900 shares in the last quarter. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Aeva Technologies from $5.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $4.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Aeva Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE AEVA traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $1.70. 6,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,147. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.14. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $5.68.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Aeva Technologies had a negative return on equity of 33.37% and a negative net margin of 1,983.03%. The business had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

