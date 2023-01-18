Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Rayonier Advanced Materials worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the first quarter worth about $139,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 50.0% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 22,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 111.7% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 24,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 12,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYAM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.31. 25,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,696. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.44. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $9.84. The stock has a market cap of $467.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Rayonier Advanced Materials ( NYSE:RYAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.17. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $466.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on RYAM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from $2.60 to $1.90 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

