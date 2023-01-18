Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.8% of Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 20,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.67. 11,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,367. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $59.74 and a 52-week high of $78.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.49.

