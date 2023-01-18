Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,193,000 after acquiring an additional 48,866,721 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 9,594,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,083,000 after acquiring an additional 588,429 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,572,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,231,000 after acquiring an additional 126,862 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,312,000 after buying an additional 3,455,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,997,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,148,000 after buying an additional 69,428 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.35. 5,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,148. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $49.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.76 and a 200-day moving average of $41.45.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

