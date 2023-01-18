Gamehost Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:GH)

Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 16th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th.

Gamehost Price Performance

GH stock opened at C$8.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.02, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Gamehost has a 1 year low of C$7.07 and a 1 year high of C$9.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$180.77 million and a P/E ratio of 17.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.99.

Gamehost (TSE:GH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$18.10 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Gamehost will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gamehost Company Profile

Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. The company operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. Its gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games and government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services; and hotel activities comprise the operation of full and limited service hotels, and the provision of banquet and convention services.

