Gas Hits One Day Trading Volume of $16.31 Million (GAS)

Gas (GAS) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. Over the last week, Gas has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gas has a total market capitalization of $138.34 million and $16.31 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gas token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.34 or 0.00011272 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003020 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000278 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000345 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.95 or 0.00427768 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000108 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,243.46 or 0.30026134 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.76 or 0.00773148 BTC.
Gas Token Profile
Gas was first traded on July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. The official website for Gas is neo.org. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Gas Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
