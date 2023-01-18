GateToken One Day Volume Reaches $708,037.92 (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. During the last week, GateToken has traded 15.4% higher against the dollar. GateToken has a market cap of $412.36 million and $708,037.92 worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GateToken token can currently be bought for about $3.81 or 0.00017902 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00011164 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00030523 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00041627 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004623 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.81 or 0.00234121 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000114 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003040 BTC.

GateToken Token Profile

GT is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,265,077 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 108,265,076.62840587 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 3.86463764 USD and is down -0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $810,268.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

