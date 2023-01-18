Gateway Protocol Trading 0% Higher Over Last Week (GWP)

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 18th. One Gateway Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $2.48 or 0.00011597 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gateway Protocol has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gateway Protocol has a market capitalization of $67.06 million and approximately $2.48 worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Gateway Protocol

Gateway Protocol’s launch date was February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. Gateway Protocol’s official website is www.gwprotocol.com. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gateway Protocol is medium.com/@gw.protocol.

Buying and Selling Gateway Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 2.47817087 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $2.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

