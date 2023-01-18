Genesis Vision (GVT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $289.13

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. In the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Genesis Vision token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000592 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Genesis Vision has a market cap of $544,816.19 and $289.13 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision’s genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is https://reddit.com/r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Genesis Vision Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

