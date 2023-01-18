GFG Resources (CVE:GFG) Trading 16.7% Higher

GFG Resources Inc (CVE:GFG – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 94,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 69,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.10. The company has a market cap of C$26.27 million and a P/E ratio of -24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

GFG Resources Inc, an exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Goldarm Property, Pen gold, and Dore gold projects located in Ontario; and the Rattlesnake Hills gold project situated in Natrona County, Wyoming.

