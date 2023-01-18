GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Price Target Cut to C$48.00 by Analysts at CIBC

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at CIBC from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

GFL has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$53.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

GFL ENVIRON-TS Price Performance

