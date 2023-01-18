Gifto (GTO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $6.42 Million

Gifto (GTO) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One Gifto token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Gifto has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar. Gifto has a total market cap of $22.89 million and $6.42 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Gifto was first traded on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,271,532 tokens. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @giftometaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gifto is https://reddit.com/r/gifto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Gifto is giftoprotocol.blogspot.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

