Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN) Short Interest Update

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 141.7% from the December 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of GAINN stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $23.12. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,613. Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 has a fifty-two week low of $22.21 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.