Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO) Announces Dividend of $0.13

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, January 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th.
Gladstone Land Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LANDO opened at $23.74 on Wednesday. Gladstone Land has a 52-week low of $23.01 and a 52-week high of $27.95.
Gladstone Land Company Profile
