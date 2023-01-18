GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Trading Up 4.2%

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDYGet Rating)’s share price rose 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $79.24 and last traded at $79.03. Approximately 15,132 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 972,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.83.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded GoDaddy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.67.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.12. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDYGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 124.97%. On average, analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $43,397.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,073.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $43,397.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,073.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total value of $118,673.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,928,433.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,027 shares of company stock worth $753,089 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 49.4% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 211,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,699,000 after buying an additional 69,944 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in GoDaddy by 7.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,577,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 30.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

