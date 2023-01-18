Goldfinch (GFI) Price Up 4.6% Over Last Week

Goldfinch (GFI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One Goldfinch token can currently be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00002505 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Goldfinch has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. Goldfinch has a total market cap of $18.57 million and approximately $329,659.89 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Goldfinch Profile

Goldfinch was first traded on January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,712,547 tokens. The official website for Goldfinch is goldfinch.finance. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Goldfinch’s official message board is medium.com/goldfinch-fi.

Goldfinch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

