Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.73

Shares of Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.73 and last traded at $6.73, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.
Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 1,050 ($12.81) to GBX 1,030 ($12.57) in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.56.
Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.
